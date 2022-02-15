— Upcoming shows, gigs or performances? Enter details at www.goskagit.com/local-events. Call venues to confirm show details.
MOVIES
Showtimes can be found at fandango.com for AMC Cascade Mall 14 (200 Cascade Mall Drive, Burlington); Regal Barkley Village IMAX & RPX (3005 Cinema Place, Bellingham); and Anacortes Cinemas (415 O Ave., Anacortes).
"Licorice Pizza": Feb. 18-19, 21-24, Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
"Uncharted": 7 p.m. Feb. 17, Blue Fox Drive-In, 1403 Monroe Landing Road, Oak Harbor. 360-675-5667, bluefoxdrivein.com.
"Uncharted" and "Marry Me": 7 p.m. Feb. 18-20, Blue Fox Drive-In, 1403 Monroe Landing Road, Oak Harbor. 360-675-5667, bluefoxdrivein.com.
THEATER
"Almost, Maine": Through Feb. 27, virtual performance by Anacortes Community Theatre. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
MUSIC
Heron and Crow: 6:30 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
Friday, Feb. 18
MUSIC
Hambone Wilson: 7 p.m., That's What I Like!, 3236 Northwest Ave, Bellingham. 360-778-2766, thatswhatilikeislandgrill.com.
Saturday, Feb. 19
MUSIC
NorthstaR: 4 p.m., The Beach at Birch Bay, 7876 Birch Bay Dr., Blaine. 360-392-8403, www.thebeachatbirchbay.com.
Prozac Mtn Boys: 8 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce St., Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.
Pacific Twang: 7:30 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
Randy Hamilton: 7 p.m., Sedro-Woolley American Legion #43, 701 Murdock St., Sedro-Woolley.
Full Spectrum: 8:30 p.m., Conway Pub & Eatery, 18611 Main St., Conway, 360-445-4733.
Hambone Wilson: 9 p.m., Chair 9 Pizza & Bar, 10459 Mt Baker Highway, Deming. 360-599-2511, www.chair9.com.
Sunday, Feb. 20
MUSIC
CGT+ MG3 (California Guitar Trio + Montreal Guitar Trio): 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
MUSIC
Julian MacDonough with Thomas Harris, Blake Angelos, Duncan Lang, and Mark Hunter: : 7-9 p.m., Aslan Depot, 322 N. State St., Bellingham. 360-393-4106, aslanbrewing.com/depot.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
MUSIC
Free Harmony: 6 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
Ted Poor/Cuong Vu Duo: 7 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 207 Prospect St, Bellingham. 360-305-3524, sylviacenterforthearts.org.
Thursday, Feb. 24
MUSIC
Fossil Fire, Vendovl, Checker Bloom: 8 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.
Free Harmony: 6 p.m., Twin Sisters Brewing Company, 500 Carolina St., Bellingham. 360-922-6700 or twinsistersbrewing.com.
