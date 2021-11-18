Showtimes can be found at fandango.com for AMC Cascade Mall 14 (200 Cascade Mall Drive, Burlington); Regal Barkley Village IMAX & RPX (3005 Cinema Place, Bellingham); and Anacortes Cinemas (415 O Ave., Anacortes).
"Spencer":Nov. 19-21, Concrete Theatre & Act One Ice Cream Parlor, 45920 Main St., Concrete. 360-941-0403, concrete-theatre.com.
"Ghostbusters: Afterlife," "Eternals" and "Venom — Let There Be Carnage," 6 p.m. Nov. 19-21, Blue Fox Drive-In, 1403 Monroe Landing Road, Oak Harbor. 360-675-5667, bluefoxdrivein.com.
—
MUSIC
Friday, Nov. 19
MUSIC
Free Harmony Trio: 7-9 p.m., Fireside Martini and Wine Bar, 416 W. Bakerview Road, Bellingham. 360-738-1000 or firesidemartini.com.
Saturday, Nov. 20
Joe Cook Band: 7 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
Free Harmony: 7 p.m., The Mill Cafe and Lounge, 655 Front St., Lynden. 360-778-2760 or www.TheMillLynden.com.
Ari Hoening Trio: 7 p.m., Firehouse Arts and Events Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. 360-778-3407, eventseeker.com.
Burnin' in Mount Vernon with Eric Heatherly, Chris Eger Band: 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
The Davanos: 8 p.m., Loco Billy's Wild Moon Saloon, 27021 102nd Ave NW, Stanwood. 425-737-5144, www.locobillys.com.
Legends of the Blues VIII with Curtis Salgado: 7:30 p.m., Byrnes Performing Arts Center, 18821 Crown Ridge Blvd., Arlington. $25; children under 12 free. 360-435-3778, www.arlingtonartscouncil.net/events.
Cozmic Sauce: 9 p.m., Brown Lantern Ale House, 412 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-293-2544 or brownlantern.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.