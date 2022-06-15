— Upcoming shows, gigs or performances? Enter details at www.goskagit.com/local-events. Call venues to confirm show details.
MOVIES
Showtimes can be found at fandango.com for AMC Cascade Mall 14 (200 Cascade Mall Drive, Burlington); and Regal Barkley Village IMAX & RPX (3005 Cinema Place, Bellingham).
"Downton Abbey: A New Era": June 16, 19-20, Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
"Lightyear" and "Jurassic World Dominion": 9 p.m. June 16-23, Blue Fox Drive-In, 1403 Monroe Landing Road, Oak Harbor. 360-675-5667, www.bluefoxdrivein.com.
"Top Gun: Maverick": June 17-19, Concrete Theatre & Act One Ice Cream Parlor, 45920 Main St., Concrete. 360-941-0403, concrete-theatre.com.
Thursday, June 16
THEATER
"Into the Woods": 7:30 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. 360-733-1811 or bellinghamtheatreguild.com/season.
MUSIC
Lemon Creek: 6 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham. 360-392-3100 or hotelbellwether.com.
Brickhouse, Mr. Pink: 8:30 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
Friday, June 17
THEATER
"Into the Woods": 7:30 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. 360-733-1811 or bellinghamtheatreguild.com/season.
MUSIC
Good Lovelies: 8 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
Howard Jones: 7 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Orca Ballroom, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000, www.ticketmaster.com/event/0F005C4ED1731F73.
Zep69: 7 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
The Phoenix: 9:30 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
Stacy Jones Band: 5:30 p.m., Bertelsen Winery, 20598 Starbird Rd., Mount Vernon. 360-445-2300, bertelsenwinery.com/concerts.
North of Somewhere: 8 p.m., Farmstrong Brewing Co., 110 Stewart Road, Mount Vernon, 360-873-8852, farmstrongbrewing.com.
Saturday, June 18
DANCE
"Neverland": by Fidalgo DanceWorks, 6 p.m., Brodniak Hall, 1600 20th Street, Anacortes. Reserved seats: $15 for Adults; $12 for seniors (65+) and children (Under 12). General admission $12.
THEATER
"Into the Woods": 7:30 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. 360-733-1811 or bellinghamtheatreguild.com/season.
COMEDY
Ryan Hamilton: 8 p.m., Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort Rivers Run Event Center, 3438 Stoluckquamish Lane, Arlington. AngelOfTheWinds.com.
MUSIC
Cozmic Sauce: noon, Burlington Chamber of Commerce, 520 E. Fairhaven Ave., Burlington.
North Sound Soul, Spider Cult: 6:15 p.m., Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro, 1107 Railroad Ave., Bellingham. 360-229-7766, www.bbaybrewery.com.
Cascadia Groove: 7 p.m., Eagle Haven Winery, 8243 Sims Road, Sedro-Woolley. 360-856-6248, info@eagleandperkins.com, www.eaglehavenwinery.com/summer-concerts.html.
The Walrus: 8 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.
Steve Bailey & the Blue Flames: 7:30 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
Saratoga Orchestra of Whidbey Island: with classical guitarist Brig Urias: 3 p.m., First Reformed Church of Oak Harbor, 250 SW 3rd Ave., Oak Harbor. 360-929-3045 or www.sowhidbey.com.
Sunday, June 19
DANCE
"Neverland": by Fidalgo DanceWorks, 2 p.m., Brodniak Hall, 1600 20th Street, Anacortes. Reserved seats: $15 for Adults; $12 for seniors (65+) and children (Under 12). General admission $12.
THEATER
"Into the Woods": 2 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. 360-733-1811 or bellinghamtheatreguild.com/season.
MUSIC
J.P. Falcon: 1-4 p.m., Gilkey Square, Morris Avenue and First Street, La Conner. Free. 360-395-8540 or facebook.com/LaConnerLive.
Saratoga Orchestra of Whidbey Island: with classical guitarist Brig Urias: 3 p.m., Island Church of Whidbey, 503 Cascade Ave., Langley. 360-929-3045 or www.sowhidbey.com.
Jimmy Wright Band: 5:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.
Skagit Symphony — Skagit Pops: the Music of John Williams: 3 p.m., McIntyre Hall, 2501 East College Way, Mount Vernon. mcintyrehall.org.
Tuesday, June 21
MUSIC
Wes and Carly Jones: 6:30 p.m., Farmstrong Brewing Co., 110 Stewart Road, Mount Vernon, 360-873-8852, farmstrongbrewing.com.
Julian MacDonough with Thomas Harris, Blake Angelos, Duncan Lang, and Mark Hunter: 7-9 p.m., Aslan Depot, 322 N. State St., Bellingham. 360-393-4106, aslanbrewing.com/depot.
Wednesday, June 22
MUSIC
Janette West: 6 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
Charlie Porter Quartet: 7 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 207 Prospect St, Bellingham. 360-305-3524, sylviacenterforthearts.org.
Thursday, June 23
THEATER
"Into the Woods": 7:30 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. 360-733-1811 or bellinghamtheatreguild.com/season.
MUSIC
Leo Kottke: 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
Ravies Kole Music: 6 p.m., Elizabeth Park, 2205 Elizabeth St., Bellingham. 360-778-7000, parks@cob.org, cob.org/services/recreation/activities/concerts-in-the-park.
Stacy Jones Band: 6 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham. 360-392-3100 or hotelbellwether.com.
Brickhouse, Mr. Pink: 8:30 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
Pacific Twang: 6 p.m., Twin Sisters Brewing Company, 500 Carolina St., Bellingham. 360-922-6700 or twinsistersbrewing.com.
