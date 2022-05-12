Magician Elliott Hunter
Magician Elliott Hunter performs May 12-15 at the ACT Theatre in Anacortes.

MOVIES

Showtimes can be found at fandango.com for AMC Cascade Mall 14 (200 Cascade Mall Drive, Burlington); and Regal Barkley Village IMAX & RPX (3005 Cinema Place, Bellingham).

"The Northman": May 13, 15-16, Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.

"Thelma & Louise" and "Catching Sight of Thelma & Louise": May 14-15, Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.

Full Draw Film Tour: 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and "Uncharted": 8:25 p.m. May 13-15, Blue Fox Drive-In, 1403 Monroe Landing Road, Oak Harbor. 360-675-5667, www.bluefoxdrivein.com.

"Downton Abbey: A New Era": May 18-22, Concrete Theatre & Act One Ice Cream Parlor, 45920 Main St., Concrete. 360-941-0403, concrete-theatre.com.

Thursday, May 12

THEATER

'Little Shop of Horrors": 6 p.m., Burlington-Edison High School, 301 N Burlington Blvd., Burlington. 360-757-4074, www.be.wednet.edu.

MAGIC

Elliott Hunter: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

MUSIC

Good Times Roll: 7 p.m., The Stage, Quil Ceda Creek Casino, 6410 33rd Ave NE, Marysville. 360-716-1700, quilcedacreekcasino.com.

Brickhouse, Mr. Pink: 8:30 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.

Friday, May 13

THEATER

'Little Shop of Horrors": 6 p.m., Burlington-Edison High School, 301 N Burlington Blvd., Burlington. 360-757-4074, www.be.wednet.edu.

MAGIC

Elliott Hunter: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

MUSIC

Full Spectrum Band: 5:30 p.m., Bertelsen Winery, 20598 Starbird Rd., Mount Vernon. $35. 360-445-2300, bertelsenwinery.com/concerts.

The Takers: 9 p.m., The Stage, Quil Ceda Creek Casino, 6410 33rd Ave NE, Marysville. 360-716-1700, quilcedacreekcasino.com.

Patitude: 7 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.

Rumor 6: 9:30 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.

Saturday, May 14

MAGIC

Elliott Hunter: 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

MUSIC

The Popoffs: 5 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.

Hair Nation: 9 p.m., The Stage, Quil Ceda Creek Casino, 6410 33rd Ave NE, Marysville. 360-716-1700, quilcedacreekcasino.com.

Nite Wave: 9:30 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.

Polly O'Keary and the Rhythm Method: 7:30 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.

Sunday, May 15

MAGIC

Elliott Hunter: 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

MUSIC

The Atlantics: 5:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.

Lucky Town: 8 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.

Citizen Cope: 8 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.

Tuesday, May 17

MUSIC

Julian MacDonough with Thomas Harris, Blake Angelos, Duncan Lang, and Mark Hunter: 7-9 p.m., Aslan Depot, 322 N. State St., Bellingham. 360-393-4106, aslanbrewing.com/depot.

Wednesday, May 18

MUSIC

Piano Man Rob: 1 p.m., The Stage, Quil Ceda Creek Casino, 6410 33rd Ave NE, Marysville. 360-716-1700, quilcedacreekcasino.com.

The Colonel: 6 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.

Thursday, May 19

MUSIC

New Sensation: 7 p.m., The Stage, Quil Ceda Creek Casino, 6410 33rd Ave NE, Marysville. 360-716-1700, quilcedacreekcasino.com.

Brickhouse, Mr. Pink: 8:30 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.

