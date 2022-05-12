— Upcoming shows, gigs or performances? Enter details at www.goskagit.com/local-events. Call venues to confirm show details.
MOVIES
Showtimes can be found at fandango.com for AMC Cascade Mall 14 (200 Cascade Mall Drive, Burlington); and Regal Barkley Village IMAX & RPX (3005 Cinema Place, Bellingham).
"The Northman": May 13, 15-16, Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
"Thelma & Louise" and "Catching Sight of Thelma & Louise": May 14-15, Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
Full Draw Film Tour: 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and "Uncharted": 8:25 p.m. May 13-15, Blue Fox Drive-In, 1403 Monroe Landing Road, Oak Harbor. 360-675-5667, www.bluefoxdrivein.com.
"Downton Abbey: A New Era": May 18-22, Concrete Theatre & Act One Ice Cream Parlor, 45920 Main St., Concrete. 360-941-0403, concrete-theatre.com.
Thursday, May 12
THEATER
'Little Shop of Horrors": 6 p.m., Burlington-Edison High School, 301 N Burlington Blvd., Burlington. 360-757-4074, www.be.wednet.edu.
MAGIC
Elliott Hunter: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.
MUSIC
Good Times Roll: 7 p.m., The Stage, Quil Ceda Creek Casino, 6410 33rd Ave NE, Marysville. 360-716-1700, quilcedacreekcasino.com.
Brickhouse, Mr. Pink: 8:30 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
Friday, May 13
THEATER
'Little Shop of Horrors": 6 p.m., Burlington-Edison High School, 301 N Burlington Blvd., Burlington. 360-757-4074, www.be.wednet.edu.
MAGIC
Elliott Hunter: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.
MUSIC
Full Spectrum Band: 5:30 p.m., Bertelsen Winery, 20598 Starbird Rd., Mount Vernon. $35. 360-445-2300, bertelsenwinery.com/concerts.
The Takers: 9 p.m., The Stage, Quil Ceda Creek Casino, 6410 33rd Ave NE, Marysville. 360-716-1700, quilcedacreekcasino.com.
Patitude: 7 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
Rumor 6: 9:30 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
Saturday, May 14
MAGIC
Elliott Hunter: 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.
MUSIC
The Popoffs: 5 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
Hair Nation: 9 p.m., The Stage, Quil Ceda Creek Casino, 6410 33rd Ave NE, Marysville. 360-716-1700, quilcedacreekcasino.com.
Nite Wave: 9:30 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
Polly O'Keary and the Rhythm Method: 7:30 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
Sunday, May 15
MAGIC
Elliott Hunter: 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.
MUSIC
The Atlantics: 5:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.
Lucky Town: 8 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
Citizen Cope: 8 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.
Tuesday, May 17
MUSIC
Julian MacDonough with Thomas Harris, Blake Angelos, Duncan Lang, and Mark Hunter: 7-9 p.m., Aslan Depot, 322 N. State St., Bellingham. 360-393-4106, aslanbrewing.com/depot.
Wednesday, May 18
MUSIC
Piano Man Rob: 1 p.m., The Stage, Quil Ceda Creek Casino, 6410 33rd Ave NE, Marysville. 360-716-1700, quilcedacreekcasino.com.
The Colonel: 6 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
Thursday, May 19
MUSIC
New Sensation: 7 p.m., The Stage, Quil Ceda Creek Casino, 6410 33rd Ave NE, Marysville. 360-716-1700, quilcedacreekcasino.com.
Brickhouse, Mr. Pink: 8:30 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
