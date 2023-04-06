This week's live events Skagit Valley Herald staff Apr 6, 2023 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Free Harmony performs at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Burlington Eagles 3242, 119 N. Cherry St., Burlington. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save — Upcoming shows, gigs or performances? Enter details at www.goskagit.com/local-events. Call venues to confirm show details.Thursday, April 6MUSICKings of Hollywood: 8 p.m., The Stage, Quil Ceda Creek Casino, 6410 33rd Ave NE, Marysville. 360-716-1700, quilcedacreekcasino.com.The Popoffs: 8:30 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.—Friday, April 7MUSICMike Colvin: 7 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Destinations Lounge, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.High Voltage: 9 p.m., The Stage, Quil Ceda Creek Casino, 6410 33rd Ave NE, Marysville. 360-716-1700, quilcedacreekcasino.com.Sin City: 9:30 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.—Saturday, April 8MUSICFree Harmony: 7 p.m., Burlington Eagles 3242, 119 N. Cherry St., Burlington. 360-755-0483, skagitvalleyeagles.org.Billy Mac: 7 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Destinations Lounge, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.Children of the Blues: 7:30 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.Mark DeFresne Band: 8 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 206-799-1179 or conwaymuse.com.Morris Day & The Time: 8 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Orca Ballroom, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000, tulalipresortcasino.com, www.ticketmaster.com/event/0F005D9CAF42287A.Got '90s?: 11 p.m., The Stage, Quil Ceda Creek Casino, 6410 33rd Ave NE, Marysville. 360-716-1700, quilcedacreekcasino.com.The Phoenix: 11 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.—Sunday, April 9MUSICPetty Thief: 8 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.The Walrus: 5:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.—Wednesday, April 12MUSICAloha Danny: 6 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.—Thursday, April 13MUSICTiger Tiger, Whiplash Smile: 8 p.m., The Stage, Quil Ceda Creek Casino, 6410 33rd Ave NE, Marysville. 360-716-1700, quilcedacreekcasino.com.The Davanos: 8:30 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 