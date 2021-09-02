— Upcoming shows, gigs or performances? Enter details at www.goskagit.com/local-events.
MOVIES
Movie showtimes can be found at fandango.com for AMC Cascade Mall 14 (200 Cascade Mall Drive, Burlington); Regal Barkley Village IMAX & RPX (3005 Cinema Place, Bellingham); and Anacortes Cinemas (415 O Ave., Anacortes).
"Respect": Sept. 3-5, Concrete Theatre & Act One Ice Cream Parlor, 45920 Main St., Concrete. 360-941-0403, www.concrete-theatre.com.
"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and "Free Guy": 8:10 p.m. Sept. 3-7, Blue Fox Drive-In, Blue Fox Drive-In, 1403 Monroe Landing Road, Oak Harbor. 360-675-5667, www.bluefoxdrivein.com.
Drive-In Movie Nights — "The Wizard of Oz": 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, Skagit Valley College east parking lot, 2405 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. Free, reservation required. lincolntheatre.org/film/drive-movie-nights.
MUSIC
Thursday, Sept. 2
Chris Eger Band & The Powerhouse Horns: 6-8 p.m., Skagit Riverwalk Plaza, Mount Vernon. www.mountvernonchamber.com.
bandZandt: 6 p.m., Elizabeth Park, 2205 Elizabeth St., Bellingham. 360-778-7000, parks@cob.org, cob.org/services/recreation/activities/concerts-in-the-park.
The Atlantics: 6-9 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham. 360-392-3100 or hotelbellwether.com.
Friday, Sept. 3
Jimmy Parish: 5:30 p.m., Bertelsen Winery, 20598 Starbird Rd., Mount Vernon. 360-445-2300, bertelsenwinery.com/concerts.
Saturday, Sept. 4
AMP Fest: noon-9 p.m., with Luuk Honey, Jake Navarro, ShiDaa and more, Seafarers Memorial Park, 601 Seafarers Way, Anacortes. 360-299-1823 or portofanacortes.com.
Naughty Blokes, Pat McFarland Band, Little Big Band, Taylor LaFever: 2-7 p.m., Bellingham Elks Lodge, 710 Samish Way, Bellingham. $10, under 12 free. 360-733-3333.
Pricey Diggs: 7:30 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts: 7 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Amphitheatre, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
Randy Hamilton: 7 p.m., Sedro-Woolley American Legion #43, 701 Murdock St., Sedro-Woolley.
Cozmic Sauce: 9 p.m., Brown Lantern Ale House, 412 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-293-2544 or brownlantern.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Trish Hatley: 6 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
Thursday, Sept. 9
Kenny Loggins: 7 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Amphitheatre, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
Jasmine Green: 6-9 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham. 360-392-3100 or hotelbellwether.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.