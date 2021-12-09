— Upcoming shows, gigs or performances? Enter details at www.goskagit.com/local-events.
MOVIES
Showtimes can be found at fandango.com for AMC Cascade Mall 14 (200 Cascade Mall Drive, Burlington); Regal Barkley Village IMAX & RPX (3005 Cinema Place, Bellingham); and Anacortes Cinemas (415 O Ave., Anacortes).
"Clifford the Big Red Dog" and "Encanto," 7 p.m. Nov. Dec. 10-12, Blue Fox Drive-In, 1403 Monroe Landing Road, Oak Harbor. 360-675-5667, bluefoxdrivein.com.
"Belfast": Dec. 10-12, Concrete Theatre & Act One Ice Cream Parlor, 45920 Main St., Concrete. 360-941-0403, concrete-theatre.com.
—
Thursday, Dec. 9
THEATER
"The Addams Family — A New Musical Comedy": 7 p.m., Burlington-Edison High School PAC/Cafetorium, 301 N.Burlington Blvd, Burlington. Adult $10; student, Senior, military, B-ESD employee, discounted adult $6; discounted student $3. hwood@be.wednet.edu.
"A Christmas Carol": 8 p.m, Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
Friday, Dec. 10
MUSIC
Vendovi, Pyrocene: 9 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 N. State St., Bellingham. $8. 360-778-1067, www.shakedownbellingham.com.
Whatcom Live Aid: 6-11 p.m., with Joe Harkness, Hambone Wilson Band, JP Falcon, Polly O’Keary and The Rhythm Method. Everson Arts Center, Park Drive, Everson.
THEATER
"The Addams Family — A New Musical Comedy": 7 p.m., Burlington-Edison High School PAC/Cafetorium, 301 N.Burlington Blvd, Burlington. Adult $10; student, Senior, military, B-ESD employee, discounted adult $6; discounted student $3. hwood@be.wednet.edu.
"A Christmas Carol": 8 p.m, Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
Saturday, Dec. 11
MUSIC
Mama Dirty Skirt: 8 p.m., Loco Billy's Wild Moon Saloon, 27021 102nd Ave NW, Stanwood. 425-737-5144, www.locobillys.com.
Midnight Hour: 7:30 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
Whatcom Live Aid: with Bob Paltrow, Cheryl Hodge, Badd Dog Blues Society, Sunfellow, Bourne & Englesberg, 4-9 p.m., Firehouse Arts and Events Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. 360-778-3407, eventseeker.com.
Whatcom Live Aid: with Hambone Wilson / Jan Peters, Havilah Rand, JP Falcon Grady, Stacy Jones Band, Nick Vigarino. 6-9 p.m., Walton Theater at Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. $15 suggested donation.
Whatcom Live Aid: with Popology: Greg Stipkala, John Biondolillo, Jasmine Greene, Mark Williams, Laura Stipkala. 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Boundary Bay Brewery, 1107 Railroad Ave., Bellingham.
Whatcom Live Aid: with Tim McHugh, Morgan McHugh, Casey McHugh. 7 p.m., Honeymoon Mead, 1053 N. State St., Bellingham.
DANCE
“The Nutcracker”: presented by Fidalgo DanceWorks, 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Brodniak Hall, 1600 20th Street, Anacortes. $20. fidalgodanceworks.org.
THEATER
"The Addams Family — A New Musical Comedy": 2 p.m., 7 p.m., Burlington-Edison High School PAC/Cafetorium, 301 N.Burlington Blvd, Burlington. Adult $10; student, Senior, military, B-ESD employee, discounted adult $6; discounted student $3. hwood@be.wednet.edu.
"A Christmas Carol": 8 p.m, Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
MUSIC
Stillhouse Junkies, Countercurrent: 8 p.m., Shakedown, 1212 N. State St., Bellingham. $10. 360-778-1067, www.shakedownbellingham.com.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Joan Penney: 6 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
