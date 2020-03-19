Restaurants and bars might be on hiatus, but great views of the Pacific Northwest are still wide open and waiting for hikers to take them in.
Mount Erie on Fidalgo Island is the perfect hike for someone who might not want to commit to hiking, because in addition to having a 5-mile trail to the top, there’s also an access road going all the way up. At the top, dots of land in water continue all the way to the horizon, making it a great place to sit and take in a spectacular view for a spell.
The Pipeline Loop in Snohomish County takes hikers on a 3.3-mile journey up to a scenic viewpoint with views on all sides. The trail starts in Lord Hill Park, which offers plenty of other fun trails and nature to explore.
Oyster Dome in the Chuckanut Mountains is renowned for its sweeping view of Samish Bay and the San Juan Islands. This 7.9-mile hike goes past bat caves and through forested area until cresting upon a large rocky area. Dogs are allowed, but must remain on leash. It can be accessed on Chuckanut Drive or from the Samish Overlook.
Biking options
As the weather turns around and people are encouraged to refrain from social gatherings, it’s a great time to get the bikes out to explore Skagit County’s great outdoors.
Cascade Trail runs from Sedro-Woolley to Concrete through wooded areas near Highway 20.
Kulshan Creek Trail is an urban, 5-mile path in Mount Vernon from Waugh Street to Fourth Street. The flat trail is easy for kids to keep up on, and a way to see the town while following proper safety regulations.
The Tommy Thompson Trail in Anacortes boasts excellent views of Fidalgo Bay and uses an abandoned railroad trestle. The path is paved, flat and 3.3 miles one way. It starts at the Port of Anacortes and continues to the March Point refineries area.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.