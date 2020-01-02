LANGLEY — Grammy Award-winning musicians Eric Tingstad and Nancy Rumbel are coming to Island County.
They will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Whidbey Island Center for the Arts, 565 Camano Ave., Langley. The musicians, who favor the styling of classic Americana, won the Best New Age Grammy Award in 2003.
Tickets are $25, ages 18 and under are free. More information can be found at wicaonline.org.
