Upon recommendations by the Center for Disease Control, all gatherings of more than 50 people, including school, have been cancelled for the next six weeks in Washington state by Gov. Jay Inslee. Restaurants, bars and entertainment areas are also temporarily closed for in-person service.
According to the CDC, the best ways to prevent spreading COVID-19 are to practice good hygiene by frequently washing hands for at least 20 seconds, avoiding close contact with anyone who is sick, staying home when feeling unwell, and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.
Anyone who believes they may have caught COVID-19 should stay away from others, even those in the same house, to limit exposure. Be sure to call ahead to a doctor’s office before visiting and follow their instructions to ensure others in the office don’t become infected.
Stay at home during isolation as much as possible to limit possible transmissions. Even asymptomatic people can carry the virus to others.
