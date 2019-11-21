Holiday season is right around the corner, and there are plenty of craft and gift bazaars to make shopping for gifts a breeze. Here are some happening this weekend:
n Oak Harbor Bazaar: 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Oak Harbor Elks Lodge, 155 NE Ernst St., Oak Harbor.
n Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 22-23, New Hope Christian Fellowship Church, 1319 35th St., Anacortes.
n Home for the Holidays: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Ferndale Events Center, 5715 Barrett Road, Ferndale.
n Gardenview’s 13th annual Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Hillcrest Church, 1400 Larrabee Ave., Bellingham.
n Holiday Craft Market: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Meadows Montessori School, 2377 Douglas Road, Ferndale.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.