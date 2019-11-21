pic

Holiday season is right around the corner, and there are plenty of craft and gift bazaars to make shopping for gifts a breeze. Here are some happening this weekend:

n Oak Harbor Bazaar: 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Oak Harbor Elks Lodge, 155 NE Ernst St., Oak Harbor.

n Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 22-23, New Hope Christian Fellowship Church, 1319 35th St., Anacortes.

n Home for the Holidays: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Ferndale Events Center, 5715 Barrett Road, Ferndale.

n Gardenview’s 13th annual Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Hillcrest Church, 1400 Larrabee Ave., Bellingham.

n Holiday Craft Market: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Meadows Montessori School, 2377 Douglas Road, Ferndale.

