BOW — Those who don’t want to work — and instead just want to bang on the drum all day — will get their chance this weekend, at least for two evenings.
Legendary guitarist/vocalist/songwriter Todd Rundgren is coming to The Skagit Resort and Casino with two nights of the “unpredictable” with the reunion of Rundgren’s progressive rock ensemble Utopia.
Rundgren’s music career stretches back to the late 1960s, as part of the progressive rock band The Nazz.
Rundgren earned mainstream success in the 1980s with the hit “Bang on the Drum All Day,” but has still managed to buck the moniker of “rock star.” He’s also known for his hits “Hello It’s Me” and “I Saw the Light.”
For his two nights in Skagit, Rundgren will be joined by band members Kasim Sulton, Jesse Gress, Prairie Prince and Greg Hawkes.
Fans may also have recently seen Rundgren on tour as part of the “It was 50 years ago today” tour — a tribute to the Beatles’ “White Album” featuring Rundgren, Christopher Cross, The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz, Chicago’s Jason Scheff and Badfinger’s Joey Molland.
Rundgren, 71, is also a nominee for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020. This year, the Hall of Fame is also doing a fan favorite category. To cast a vote for Rundgren, visit rockhall.com.
