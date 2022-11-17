Tommy Castro ready to rip at the Muse By Skagit Valley Herald staff Nov 17, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Dragan Tasic photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Longtime blues guitarist/vocalist Tommy Castro returns to the Conway Muse with his band The Painkillers for a performance at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21.Castro has made numerous stops in Skagit County in his 30 years of touring, and his latest album is the award-winning “A Bluesman Came to Town” on Alligator Records. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mount Vernon Anacortes. Cinema Show Jazz Anacortes Arts Festival Bellingham Movie Music Anacortes Brewery Enology Zoology Grill Blue Fox Bertelsen Winery Lincoln Theatre Main Theater Food Industry Food Cabaret Spruce Drive-in Conway Concrete Arts Theatre Parlor Building Industry Film Festival Venue Tulalip Resort Casino See How They Run Gambling Game Catering Fleet Quil Ceda Creek Casino Canoe Stage Anacortes Cinemas Tommy Castro Conway Muse Painkiller Guitarist Performance Band Came Skagit County Album Town Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Video play button Adding Events to the GoSkagit.com Calendar Trending Now Skagit Views — In the midst of all the magic This week's live events Out and About Skagit Views — Nature presents a visual feast Skagit Views — Adjusting to chilly and yet vibrant Local Events
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.