Alger Fun'raiser
Alger Community Hall has been a fixture and gathering place in Alger since 1921.

 Charles Biles / Skagit Valley Herald

ALGER — Raise money and the spirits of the Alger community at this “Fun’raiser” on Saturday, Aug. 31.

The event packs a day of fun into five hours, starting at noon.

Alger Community Hall, 18735 Parkview Lane, will host the event that includes raffles, food and drink vendors, a bake sale, garage sales, kids’ games and more.

Proceeds will go toward maintaining the hall and funding special projects.

