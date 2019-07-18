CLEAR LAKE — Darius Kinsey was an accomplished photographer whose career spanned from 1890 to 1940 in the Pacific Northwest. He is responsible for many of the iconic photos of logging and the lumber industry during that time, and this weekend there’s an event all about him.
The “Tribute to Darius Kinsey,” hosted by the Clear Lake Historical Society, will not only feature his photographs, but also a three-piece band playing the ragtime music of Scott Joplin to really take visitors back in time to when Kinsey was active in his field.
The tribute is at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the association’s home base, 12655 Highway 9.
Seating is limited and tickets are $10. Reserve a spot by calling Deanna at 360-856-6798.
