BELLINGHAM — What is there to do in the precarious week between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, you ask?

Well, at SPARK Museum of Electrical Invention you can watch the MegaZapper zap away.

The Megazapper Electrical Show is both educational and entertaining, as it uses a variety of machines that look like they may have originated in a mad scientist’s laboratory, to delight audiences.

Shows are at 2:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, Dec. 26-29, at the museum, 1312 Bay St. Admission to the museum is $5-8 and the show costs an additional $9-12.

A cascade of demonstrations start the show. By the end of the show, the bravest of volunteers (over the age of 18) will be selected to enter the Cage of Doom, where volts of loose electricity will blast out of one of the largest Tesla coils in the entire country.

