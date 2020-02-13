Vox Pacifica
Dwayne Rogge photo

The lid on this week’s entertainment has been lifted with “Vox & Friends: Uncorked — A Musical Cabaret.”

This show is directed by Vox Pacifica’s artistic director Wendy Bloom and promises engaging tunes, lively and provocative numbers by a choral ensemble, as well as solos, duets and small-group numbers.

“Uncorked” is a benefit for Vox Pacifica and shows at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham.

Each night a flight in a private plane over Vancouver and the Canadian Coastal Mountains will be raffled off to an audience member.

Tickets are $30 at voxpacifica.org/events.

More from this section

Load comments