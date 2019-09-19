EVERETT — Pumpkin season is in full swing at Schack-tober Fest.
Schack Art Center, 2921 Hoyt Ave., is featuring glass pumpkins and fall spirit until Sept. 22.
In the glass pumpkin patch, over 900 colorful pumpkins are waiting to be taken home, the average price ranging from $45 to $75.
The pumpkin patch is also home to a variety of harvest-themed goodies like paintings, pottery and more.
From 6 to 9 p.m. today, there is a celebration with live music, pints of beer, treats and the end of the fall silent auction for ages 21 and over. Tickets are $20-$25.
There is also an option for visitors to create their own glass pumpkin with the center’s team of glassblowers. Ages 8 and older are invited to participate from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, and every Saturday until Oct. 26, for $90-$95. Reservations are encouraged. A kids’ activity station will be set up from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22.
