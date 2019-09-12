BELLINGHAM — Herbsstock, the celebration of the second anniversary of Herb’s Cider, will take place from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, with a block party at 1228 Bay St., Bellingham.
There will be food trucks and a cider garden, and hours of live music. Tim “Herb” Alexander, the founder of the company, will dazzle crowds with his drumming prowess. Before he was a cider man, Alexander achieved fame with his groundbreaking funk-rock band Primus.
KJ Sawka, Fred Green and the Staxx Brothers are also scheduled to perform. More information can be found at herbscider.com.
