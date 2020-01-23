Hear ye, hear ye, calling all ladies and lords: the 38th annual Ursulma Medieval Faire is nearly here.
Don your finest cloak and start the treacherous journey to the village of Monroe on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 25-26, at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds, 14405 179th Ave. SE.
Experience all the fun parts of the Middle Ages at the faire, where you’ll be surrounded by feats of chivalry, fine arts, entertainment and a marketplace.
The bravest in all the land can try their hand at archery, weapon throwing or other combat battles, though some may be subject to a $5 participation fee and require a signed waiver.
Single-day ticket: $10. Weekend ticket: $20. Ages 17 and under are admitted free.
