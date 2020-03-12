Kayla Day is a young woman living with cerebral palsy, total blindness and a generalized anxiety disorder.
While overcoming these obstacles, Day has become a role model for others experiencing hardships. So, she decided to write a book.
"My Anxious Life" is a memoir about Day's struggles and triumphs and at 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, Day will read from it at Village Books, 1200 11th St., Bellingham.
Day will give examples of her own regrets and advice about what she's learned along the way.
The talk is free.
