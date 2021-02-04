Virtual and online-based events have become a key part of the cultural and entertainment landscape in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please send event details, web sites and access instructions to features@skagitpublishing.com.
n Island County’s CADA (Citizens against Domestic Abuse) is holding positive discipline parenting classes on Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in February. Call 360-675-7057 or email kate@cadacanhelp.org to register for the free Zoom classes.
n The Anacortes Public Library is hosting a free four-part workout routine class at 7 p.m. Wednesdays in February. library.cityofanacortes.org.
n Genuine Skagit Valley will host a member mixer at 4:30 p.m. today, Feb. 4. Members can connect virtually and pick up food and beverages from select local establishments, which are offering discounts and free deliveries. RSVP at genuineskagitvalley.com.
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce will offer a free Zoom class on customer relationship management systems at 10 a.m. today, Feb. 4. Register at mountvernonchamber.com.
n Smith & Vallee Gallery in Edison will host “Birdland,” a new exhibit featuring bird pieces from over 100 artists, on Feb. 5-28. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. smithandvalleegallery.com.
n The Pilchuck Audubon Society will host “Bring on the Birds,” a virtual training session for the 2021 Great Backyard Bird Count, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6. Register at pilchuckaudubon.org.
n The North Cascades Institute will hold a Hybrid Wilderness First Responder course on Feb. 7-12. It combines over 20 hours of online training and five days of in-person training. ncascades.org.
n The Camano Center will host a Valentine’s Day to-go dinner. Kale salad, coconut shrimp, wine and more will be on the menu. Dinners are $50 and must be purchased before Feb. 8. Proceeds benefits the center. camanocenter.org.
n Island Hospital will host a free info session about Medicare at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8. RSVP at islandhospital.org/classes.
n The North Cascades Institute will host “Light in Winter: A Dialogue Between Two Poets” at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10. Institute co-founder Saul Weisberg will speak with American Book Award-winning poet Holly Hughes. Attendance is $5. Register at ncascades.org.
n The Pilchuck Audubon Society will present a class on the 15 raptor species in northwest Washington, led by Sue Cottrell of Raptor Studies Northwest, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10. $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers. Register at pilchuckaudubon.org.
n Anacortes Public Library will host author John Hoyte in a virtual talk at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10. Hoyte will talk about his memoir, “Persistence of Light,” which details his adventurous life including his experiences in a Japanese prison camp and leading an expedition in the Alps. Register at library.cityofanacortes.org.
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce will offer a free Zoom class on project management by Guru Samy of BSG Solutions at noon Wednesday, Feb. 10. Register at mountvernonchamber.com.
n Whatcom Museum will feature an archivist from the Washington State Archives speaking about the Northwest Regional Branch in Bellingham, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, via the museum’s YouTube page. A $5 donation is suggested for nonmembers.
n SOUT Farm & Flowers and Fir Island Cakery is selling a Valentine’s Day bouquet and half-dozen cupcakes combo for $55. Email ordersoutfarm@gmail.com to preorder. Pickup is after 5 p.m. Friday, Feb 12 and all day Saturday, Feb. 13 at 329 N. Cherry St., Mount Vernon.
n The Lincoln Theatre presents the Sweded Film Festival, an annual compilation of homemade recreations of fan favorites. Tickets are available starting Friday, Feb. 12, and the festival will be available to stream until Thursday, March 4. lincolntheatre.org.
n The Seattle Rose Society and Christianson’s Nursery will hold two free webinars on rose pruning and section, and placement and disease control beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. Register at christiansonsnursery.com.
n The Koma Kulshan chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society will host a webinar on how plants are shifting elevations due to climate change at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, via Zoom at wnpskoma.org/meetings/.
n Island Hospital will host a free webinar on nutrition and osteoporosis and how they are linked, at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17. RSVP at islandhospital.org/classes.
n Mount Vernon’s LDN Pharmacist and Makers Compounding Pharmacy will sponsor a talk on women’s health and libido at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18. Register through eventbrite.com.
n The North Cascades Insititute will host “People of the Sacred River: The History of the Upper Skagit,” a webinar from a tribal elder, at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19. $15; register at ncascades.org. Also at the institute:
Molly Hashimoto will present “Green to Gold: Trees of the Cascades in Watercolor,” a virtual presentation of painting techniques of the region’s natural landscape, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. $50; register at ncascades.org.
An introductory class on birdwatching in the lower Skagit Valley will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. $110; register at ncascades.org.
n Friend of Skagit Beaches’ Winter Lecture Series will feature Jacques White, Ph.D, speaking on challenges to salmon recovery and how Long Live the Kings is working on solutions, at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19. A Zoom link will be posted on skagitbeaches.org one week before the event.
n Whidbey Playhouse is commemorating Black History Month with a streamed performance of “Having Our Say: The Delany Sisters’ First 100 Years.” Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at showtix4u.com. The show can be streamed any time Feb. 19-20.
n The Salish Sea Stewards Program offered by the Skagit Marine Resources Committee is an opportunity to receive 40 hours of free citizen-science training by local experts in return for a commitment to volunteer for 40 hours. Training will be held on Tuesdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m. via Zoom, from Feb. 23 until June 1. Register at skagitmrc.org.
n The Anacortes Public Library is hosting its third installment of “The Sound of a Dry Martini: Remembering Paul Desmond” as part of its Jazz at the Library series. Saxophonist Brent Jensen will offer insights into Desmond’s life and perform his music at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24. The performance can be watch at the time-of or after the event on the library’s Facebook page.
n The Snohomish Conservation District is accepting pre-orders for its annual Plant Sale, which will be available for pick-up at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe on Feb. 27-28. theplantsale.org.
n Christianson’s Nursery & Greenhouse will host Claudia Wells for a fruit tree pruning techniques class at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27. Registration is free at christiansonsnursery.com.
n The Penn Cove Musselfest in Coupeville will be held March 6-7, featuring festivities, food, boat tours and music. Updates can be found on its Facebook page.
n La Conner Kiwanis and La Conner United will host a Daffodil Fest Bazaar starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6. Kiwanis will sell fresh cut daffodils and smoked salmon at 606 Morris St. in La Conner.
n The Island County Master Gardener Foundation will host a gardening workshop on Saturday and Sunday, March 6-7. The event will combine over 25 online workshops with in-person field trips. whidbeygardening.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.