Virtual and online-based events have become a key part of the cultural and entertainment landscape in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please send event details, web sites and access instructions to features@skagitpublishing.com.
n The La Conner Chamber of Commerce will host author/photographer Paul Bannick for a virtual talk on the snowy owl, as part of its La Conner Birding Showcase series. Bannick recently published “Snowy Owl: A Visual History.” The talk will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, via Zoom. Registration is free but limited to the first 100 sign-ups. facebook.com/events/805573336893197.
n The Skagit Watershed Council will host a virtual Illuminight Winter Walk on its Facebook page at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29. The annual event is a celebration of the Skagit Valley’s natural beauty and artistic talents and will feature music, poetry and a luminary art contest.
n Christianson’s Nursery & Greenhouse will host “Birds of Winter,” a free virtual class taught by nonprofit founder Jedidiah Holmes. He will teach on the behavior and habitat of Skagit Valley birds during wintertime at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30. Register at christiansonsnursery.com.
The Seattle Rose Society and Christianson’s Nursery will hold two free webinars on rose pruning and section, and placement and disease control beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. Register at christiansonsnursery.com.
n The nursery will host Claudia Wells for a fruit tree pruning techniques class at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27. Registration is free at christiansonsnursery.com.
n The 2021 Skagit Ag Summit will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, over Zoom. Presenters will speak on economic development, agricultural innovations, tourism and more. Register at extension.wsu.edu.
n WSU Skagit County Extension’s Country Living Expo and Cattlemen’s Winterschool will be held online Jan. 29-31. It will feature over 70 workshops ranging from native trees, wildfire preparation, solar-powered water systems, and more. Registration is $55 but students can be sponsored for $10. Tickets: skagit.wsu.edu.
n The Lincoln Theatre will present “Starry Night Music Rejouissance,” a live-streamed performance of classical music by Bach, Vivaldi, as well as contemporary musicians Tara Kaiyala Weaver and Matthew Rehfeldt. The concert will be free on Youtube, with donations accepted, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30.
n WSU Skagit County will host a 12-week course on home gardening called “Grow Your Groceries” beginning Feb. 2. Cost is $140; partial scholarships are available. extension.wsu.edu.
n The Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce will host its first luncheon of the year at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3. It will be held over Zoom and county Commissioner Lisa Janicki will give an update. Visit sedro-woolley.com for the link.
n The North Cascades Institute will host a virtual cooking class with chef Justin Daniels at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3. Daniels will share a Palestinian stuffed grape leaves recipe, and speak about the Foodshed Initiative. The class is $20; register at ncascades.org.
n The WWU College of Fine and Performing Arts will host poet and playwright Idris Goodwin for a virtual performance and Q&A session via Zoom at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3. Visit cfpa.wwu.edu for the link.
n Dr. Claus Svendsen will discuss Skagit Valley College’s environmental conservation program at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3. www.skagit.edu.
n Genuine Skagit Valley will host a member mixer at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4. It will allow GSV members to connect virtually and pick up food and beverages from select local establishments, which are offering discounts and free deliveries. RSVP at genuineskagitvalley.com.
n Smith & Vallee Gallery in Edison will host “Birdland,” a new exhibit featuring bird pieces from over 100 artists, on Feb. 5-28. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. smithandvalleegallery.com.
n The Pilchuck Audubon Society will host “Bring on the Birds,” a virtual training session for the 2021 Great Backyard Bird Count, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6. Register at pilchuckaudubon.org.
n The North Cascades Institute will hold a Hybrid Wilderness First Responder course on Feb. 7-12. It combines over 20 hours of online training and five days of in-person training. ncascades.org.
The society will present a class on the 15 raptor species in northwest Washington, led by Sue Cottrell of Raptor Studies Northwest, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10. $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers. Register at pilchuckaudubon.org.
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce will offer a free Zoom class on customer relationship management systems at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4. Register at mountvernonchamber.com.
The chamber will offering a free Zoom class on project management by Guru Samy of BSG Solutions at noon Wednesday, Feb. 10. Register at mountvernonchamber.com.
n Whatcom Museum will feature an archivist from the Washington State Archives speaking about the Northwest Regional Branch in Bellingham, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, via the museum’s YouTube page. A $5 donation is suggested for nonmembers.
n The Koma Kulshan chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society will host a webinar on how plants are shifting elevations due to climate change at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, via Zoom at wnpskoma.org/meetings/.
n Friend of Skagit Beaches’ Winter Lecture Series will feature Jacques White, Ph.D, speaking on challenges to salmon recovery and how Long Live the Kings is working on solutions, at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19. A Zoom link will be posted on skagitbeaches.org one week before the event.
n The Salish Sea Stewards Program offered by the Skagit Marine Resources Committee is an opportunity to receive 40 hours of free citizen-science training by local experts in return for a commitment to volunteer for 40 hours. Training will be held on Tuesdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m. via Zoom, from Feb. 23 until June 1. Register at skagitmrc.org.
n The Padilla Bay National Estuary Reserve streams “Aquarium Quick Dips” at 10 a.m. every Wednesday. The tours feature a different animal every week. Register at eventbrite.com.
n The Snohomish Conservation District is accepting pre-orders for its annual Plant Sale, which will be available for pick-up at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe on Feb. 27-28. theplantsale.org.
n The Camano Center will host a Valentine’s Day to-go dinner. Kale salad, coconut shrimp, wine and more will be on the menu. Dinners are $50 and must be purchased before Feb. 8. Proceeds benefits the center. camanocenter.org.
n The Lincoln Theatre presents the Sweded Film Festival, an annual compilation of homemade recreations of fan favorites. Tickets are available starting Friday, Feb. 12, and the festival will be available to stream until Thursday, March 4. lincolntheatre.org.
n SOUT Farm & Flowers and Fir Island Cakery is selling a Valentine’s Day bouquet and half-dozen cupcakes combo for $55. Email ordersoutfarm@gmail.com to preorder. Pickup is after 5 p.m. Friday, Feb 12 and all day Saturday, Feb. 13 at 329 N. Cherry St., Mount Vernon.
n Island County’s CADA (Citizens against Domestic Abuse) is holding positive discipline parenting classes on Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in February. Call 360-675-7057 or email kate@cadacanhelp.org to register for the free Zoom classes.
n Whidbey Playhouse is commemorating Black History Month with a streamed performance of “Having Our Say: The Delany Sisters’ First 100 Years.” Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at showtix4u.com. The show can be streamed any time Feb. 19-20.
n The Anacortes Public Library is hosting its third installment of “The Sound of a Dry Martini: Remembering Paul Desmond” as part of its Jazz at the Library series. Saxophonist Brent Jensen will offer insights into Desmond’s life and perform his music at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24. The performance can be watch at the time-of or after the event on the library’s Facebook page.
The library will host local author John Hoyte, who will present on his memoir, “Persistence of Light,” which details his adventurous life including his experiences in a Japanese prison camp and leading an expedition in the Alps. The virtual talk will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10. Register at library.cityofanacortes.org.
The library is hosting a free four-part workout routine class at 7 p.m. Wednesdays in February. library.cityofanacortes.org.
n United Way of Skagit County’s Welcome Baby program holds virtual Parent Cafes the first and third Fridays of the month, February through May. Register at skagitwelcomebaby.com.
