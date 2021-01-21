Virtual and online-based events have become a key part of the cultural and entertainment landscape in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please send event details, web sites and access instructions to features@skagitpublishing.com.
n Sno-Isle Libraries and WSU Extension Island County will host Dr. Patricia Townsend, a former fashion designer and WSU associate professor, for a lecture on the issue of textile waste and how to make sustainable fashion choices. The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21. Sign up at sno-isle.org.
n Mount Vernon-raised fiction writer Iris Baijing Hubbard will speak about her debut novel “Switched” in an event hosted through eventbrite at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22. Free. Sponsored by Village Books in Bellingham.
n Christianson’s Nursery & Greenhouse will host a free Zoom webinar on terrarium making at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23. Registration is required at christiansonnursery.com.
The nursery will also host “Birds of Winter,” a free virtual class taught by nonprofit founder Jedidiah Holmes. He will teach on the behavior and habitat of Skagit Valley birds during wintertime at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30. Register at christiansonsnursery.com.
The Seattle Rose Society and Christianson’s Nursery will hold two free webinars on rose pruning and section, and placement and disease control beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. Register at christiansonsnursery.com.
n The nursery will host Claudia Wells for a fruit tree pruning techniques class at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27. Registration is free at christiansonsnursery.com.
n Transition Fidalgo & Friends will hold its annual meeting over Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26. The climate-change-focused nonprofit will host translator Jane Billinghurst, who will speak on forests. transitionfidalgo.org.
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce will hold a virtual award ceremony via Zoom at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27. Email jeremy@mountvernonchamber.com.
n The La Conner Chamber of Commerce will host author/photographer Paul Bannick for a virtual talk on the snowy owl, as part of its La Conner Birding Showcase series. Bannick recently published “Snowy Owl: A Visual History.” The talk will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, via Zoom. Registration is free but limited to the first 100 sign-ups. facebook.com/events/805573336893197.
n The Skagit Watershed Council will host a virtual Illuminight Winter Walk on its Facebook page at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29. The annual event is a celebration of the Skagit Valley’s natural beauty and artistic talents and will feature music, poetry and a luminary art contest.
n WSU Skagit County Extension’s Country Living Expo and Cattlemen’s Winterschool will be held online Jan. 29-31. It will feature over 70 workshops ranging from native trees, wildfire preparation, solar-powered water systems, and more. Registration is $55 but students can be sponsored for $10. Tickets: skagit.wsu.edu.
n Christ Episcopal Church in Anacortes hosts mindful poetry readings over Zoom at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month. The link can be found at the church’s Facebook page.
n WSU Skagit County will host a 12-week course on home gardening called “Grow Your Groceries” beginning Feb. 2. Cost is $140; partial scholarships are available. extension.wsu.edu.
n The North Cascades Institute will host a virtual cooking class with chef Justin Daniels at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3. Daniels will share a Palestinian stuffed grape leaves recipe, and speak about the Foodshed Initiative. The class is $20 register at ncascades.org.
n The Pilchuck Audubon Society will host “Bring on the Birds,” a virtual training session for the 2021 Great Backyard Bird Count, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6. Register at pilchuckaudubon.org.
n The Pilchuck Audubon Society will present a class on the 15 raptor species in northwest Washington, led by Sue Cottrell of Raptor Studies Northwest, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10. $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers. Register at pilchuckaudubon.org.
n Whatcom Museum will feature an archivist from the Washington State Archives speaking about the Northwest Regional Branch in Bellingham, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, via the museum’s YouTube page. A $5 donation is suggested for nonmembers.
n Friend of Skagit Beaches’ Winter Lecture Series will feature Jacques White, Ph.D, speaking on challenges to salmon recovery and how Long Live the Kings is working on solutions, at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19. A Zoom link will be posted on skagitbeaches.org one week before the event.
n Village Books in tandem with Whatcom READS and the North Cascades Audubon Society presents nature illustrator and ornithologist David Allen Sibley for a virtual talk on his latest work, “What It’s Like to Be a Bird.” The free talk will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. villagebooks.com.
n The Salish Sea Stewards Program offered by the Skagit Marine Resources Committee is an opportunity to receive 40 hours of free citizen-science training by local experts in return for a commitment to volunteer for 40 hours. Training will be held on Tuesdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m. via Zoom, from Feb. 23 until June 1. Register at skagitmrc.org.
n The Padilla Bay National Estuary Reserve streams “Aquarium Quick Dips” at 10 a.m. every Wednesday. The tours feature a different animal every week. Register at eventbrite.com.
n The Washington Stormwater Center and Washington State University Extension offer online instruction for homeowners in ways to manage excess water on their property. Email lid.inquiries@wsu.edu.
n Smith & Vallee Gallery in Edison will host “Birdland,” a new exhibit featuring bird pieces from over 100 artists, on Feb. 5-28. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. smithandvalleegallery.com.
n The Camano Center will host a Valentine’s Day to-go dinner. Kale salad, coconut shrimp, wine and more will be on the menu. Dinners are $50 and must be purchased before Feb. 8. Proceeds benefits the center. camanocenter.org.
n The North Cascades Institute will hold a Hybrid Wilderness First Responder course on Feb. 7-12. It combines over 20 hours of online training and five days of in-person training. ncascades.org.
n The Snohomish Conservation District is accepting pre-orders for its annual Plant Sale, which will be available for pick-up at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe on Feb. 27-28. theplantsale.org.
n Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon is hosting a Popcorn Pop Up, selling popcorn, merchandise, snacks, and renting videos from noon to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
n Sno-Isle Libraries events: The library offers online events, including story times, book groups, lectures and Trivia Night. Information: sno-isle.org.
n Cancer Companions meets the meet the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month via Zoom. This support group is for patients, caregivers, and survivors. Visit www.cancer-companions.org/companion/westminster-presbyterian/ and submit an email address for an invitation to the meeting.
n Anacortes Music Project (AMP) presents its online show “The NeXt Show” on the first Thursday of every month from 7-9 p.m. It’s a live show during which you hear the music and thoughts of artists from Anacortes and beyond, at AnacortesMusicProject.org.
n The Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon has numerous ongoing shows that can be viewed online, including music, opera and movies. Details at lincolntheatre.org.
n The Anacortes Public Library hosts weekly virtual events. Virtual storytimes are 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, plus Tuesday Tales at 6 p.m. and pajama storytimes at 6 p.m. Thursdays. A digital dive-in is at 11 a.m. Thursdays. Visit the library’s website or Facebook page for more information.
An author read-aloud is at 9 a.m. every Friday. Visit the library Facebook page to watch. Zoom craft classes for kids are at 10 a.m. every Monday.
n The Camano Arts Association presents the Camano Studio Tour at camanoarts.org.
With 19 artists taking part, the virtual tour offers a wide array of art media normally available on the tour — watercolor, acrylic, and oil paintings; ceramics, wood furniture, blown glass, mixed media, fused glass, photography, pastels, and graphite drawings among others.
n The Burlington Public Library is expanding its online features and capabilities. For more information, visit burlingtonwa.gov/93/Library.
n Skagit Valley College: A variety of online information sessions are held through the college.
