Virtual and online-based events have become a key part of the cultural and entertainment landscape in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please send event details, web sites and access instructions to features@skagitpublishing.com.
n Western Washington University, Whatcom READS, Village Books and Whatcom Libraries will host Northwest poet Robert Lashley at 7 p.m. today, Jan. 14. Register at wcls.org.
n The Anacortes AAUW will host “Skagit Valley and Global Seed Production” at 7 p.m. today, Jan. 14. WSU professor Lindsey J. du Toit, Ph.D will discuss how the majority of beet seeds in the U.S. and 25% of cabbage seeds in the world come from the Skagit Valley. Sign up by emailing nelleadyj@gmail.com.
n The Island Hospital Foundation will host a virtual community briefing on the COVID-19 vaccines at 5 p.m. today, Jan. 14. Registration is required at islandhospital.org/event.
n Friends of Skagit Beaches will host a virtual lecture on seals and sea lions by Dr. Cindy Elliser of Pacific Mammal Research at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15. The Zoom link is at skagitbeaches.org.
n The Pilchuck Audubon Society will hold a free discussion on how to attract birds to your yard and get it certified as a backyard habitat over Zoom at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16. The link can be found on pilchuckaudubon.org.
n The Dance Studio in Bellingham will present “Saving ChristmasTown,” an original holiday performance filmed in the community, at 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16. Tickets are $16 at mountbakertheatre.com.
n Sunnyside Nursery in Marysville will host a pruning class over Zoom at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16. Register at sunnysidenursery.net.
n Washington State Parks will be free and open to the public on Monday, Jan. 18, in honor of Martin Luther King Day.
n The Koma Kulshan chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society will feature author/photographer Mark Turner for a session on the Pasayten Wilderness at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, via Zoom at wnpskoma.org/meetings/.
n Sno-Isle Libraries and WSU Extension Island County will host Dr. Patricia Townsend, a former fashion designer and WSU associate professor, for a lecture on the issue of textile waste and how to make sustainable fashion choices. The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21. Sign up at sno-isle.org.
n Mount Vernon-raised fiction writer Iris Baijing Hubbard will speak about her debut novel “Switched” in an event hosted through eventbrite at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22. Free. Sponsored by Village Books in Bellingham.
n Christianson’s Nursery & Greenhouse will host a free Zoom webinar on terrarium making at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23. Registration is required at christiansonnursery.com.
The nursery will also host “Birds of Winter,” a free virtual class taught by nonprofit founder Jedidiah Holmes. He will teach on the behavior and habitat of Skagit Valley birds during wintertime at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30. Register at christiansonsnursery.com.
n Transition Fidalgo & Friends will hold its annual meeting over Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26. The climate-change-focused nonprofit will host translator Jane Billinghurst, who will speak on forests. transitionfidalgo.org.
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce will hold a virtual award ceremony via Zoom at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27. Email jeremy@mountvernonchamber.com.
n The La Conner Chamber of Commerce will host author/photographer Paul Bannick for a virtual talk on the snowy owl, as part of its La Conner Birding Showcase series. Bannick recently published “Snowy Owl: A Visual History.” The talk will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, via Zoom. Registration is free but limited to the first 100 sign-ups. facebook.com/events/805573336893197.
n The Skagit Watershed Council will host a virtual Illuminight Winter Walk on its Facebook page at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29. The annual event is a celebration of the Skagit Valley’s natural beauty and artistic talents and will feature music, poetry and a luminary art contest.
n WSU Skagit County Extension’s Country Living Expo and Cattlemen’s Winterschool will be held online Jan. 29-31. It will feature over 70 workshops ranging from native trees, wildfire preparation, solar-powered water systems, and more. Registration is $55 but students can be sponsored for $10. Tickets: skagit.wsu.edu.
n WSU Skagit County will host a 12-week course on home gardening beginning Feb. 2. The cost is $140 and includes seeds. Partial scholarships are available. extension.wsu.edu.
n The Padilla Bay National Estuary Reserve streams “Aquarium Quick Dips” at 10 a.m. every Wednesday. The tours feature a different animal every week. Register at eventbrite.com.
n The Washington Stormwater Center and Washington State University Extension offer online instruction for homeowners in ways to manage excess water on their property. Email lid.inquiries@wsu.edu.
n Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon hosts Popcorn Pop Up, selling popcorn, merchandise, snacks, and renting videos from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The theater also has numerous ongoing shows that can be viewed online, including music, opera and movies. lincolntheatre.org.
n Sno-Isle Libraries events: The library offers online events, including story times, book groups, lectures and Trivia Night. sno-isle.org.
n Cancer Companions meet the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month via Zoom. The support group is for patients, caregivers, and survivors. Visit www.cancer-companions.org/companion/westminster-presbyterian/ and submit an email address for an invitation.
n Anacortes Music Project (AMP) presents its online show “The NeXt Show” on the first Thursday of every month from 7-9 p.m. It’s a live show during which you hear the music and thoughts of artists from Anacortes and beyond, at anacortesmusicproject.org.
n The Anacortes Public Library hosts weekly virtual events. Virtual storytimes are 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, plus Tuesday Tales at 6 p.m. and pajama storytimes at 6 p.m. Thursdays.
A digital dive-in is at 11 a.m. Thursdays. Visit the library’s website or Facebook page for more information.
An author read-aloud is at 9 a.m. every Friday. Visit the library Facebook page to watch. Zoom craft classes for kids are at 10 a.m. every Monday.
n The Camano Arts Association presents the Camano Studio Tour at camanoarts.org. With 19 artists taking part, the virtual tour offers a wide array of art media normally available on the tour — watercolor, acrylic, and oil paintings; ceramics, wood furniture, blown glass, mixed media, fused glass, photography, pastels, and graphite drawings among others.
n The Burlington Public Library is expanding its online features and capabilities. For more information, visit burlingtonwa.gov/93/Library.
n Skagit Valley College: A variety of online information sessions are held through the college.
