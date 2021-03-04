Virtual and online-based events have become a key part of the cultural and entertainment landscape in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please send event details, web sites and access instructions to features@skagitpublishing.com.
n The Lincoln Theatre presents the Sweded Film Festival, an annual compilation of homemade recreations of fan favorites. Tickets are available at lincolntheatre.org. The festival concludes today, March 4. Also at the Lincoln:
Local rock duo The Dolts will perform virtually at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 13. The concert will be streamed on Youtube by donation. lincolntheatre.org.
Skagit Valley rock group Fantasy Band will perform virtually at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20. The concert will be streamed on the theatre’s Youtube page by donation. lincolntheatre.org.
A virtual showing of the movie “Stray,” the story of three stray dogs wandering the streets of Istanbul, through their eyes, as they search for food and shelter, will be held March 5-25. $12, lincolntheatre.org/film/stray.
Northwest duo Free Harmony will perform virtually at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 27. The concert will be streamed on the theatre’s Youtube page by donation. lincolntheatre.org.
n Soroptomist International of Burlington is holding its Purse Auction in memory of Carol Kirkby and Cheryl Bishop until Saturday, March 6. The auction helps fund the organization’s programs and scholarships. facebook.com/BurlingtonSoroptimists/.
n Island Hospital will host a free virtual session with an expert from Hospice of the Northwest on preparing documents for end-of-life at 10 a.m. today, March 4. islandhospital.org. Also at the hospital:
An online discussion on grief and loss will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 11. RSVP: islandhospital.org/classes.
A community meeting regarding the hospital’s transition to run the Orcas Island clinic will be held online at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 18. islandhospital.org.
A free webinar on nutrition during pregnancy, taught by a local dietitian, will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 31. islandhospital.org
n The La Conner Rotary will host its Smelt Run virtually on Saturday, March 6. The 5K fun run can be done anywhere as social distancing measures are in place. Registration is $10, with options for a $10 medal and $15 shirt. Proceeds help fund the club’s projects. Register on databareevents.com. Packet pickup is at 521 Morris St., La Conner, from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 5, and 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 6.
n Christianson’s Nursery will host a free online vermiculture class at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6. Register at christiansonsnursery.com. Also at the nursery:
John Christianson will speak on rose selection, placement and the flower’s history, in a free webinar at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13. Register at christiansonsnursery.com.
“Growing Giant Pumpkins,” a free Zoom class on tips for growing giant vegetables for new hobbyists, will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27. chrisitansonnursery.com.
n The Penn Cove Musselfest in Coupeville will be held on Saturday and Sunday, March 6-7, featuring festivities, food, boat tours and music. Updates can be found on its Facebook page.
n La Conner Kiwanis and La Conner United will host a Daffodil Fest Bazaar starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6. Kiwanis will sell fresh cut daffodils and smoked salmon at 606 Morris St. in La Conner.
n The Island County Master Gardener Foundation will host a gardening workshop on Saturday and Sunday, March 6-7. The event will combine over 25 online workshops with in-person field trips. whidbeygardening.org.
n Bassoonist Sara Schoenbeck will put on a free virtual workshop through Western Washington University on classical improvisation techniques and theory, at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6. cfpa.wwu.edu.
n The North Cascades Institute will host “Blue Legacy: The Recent History of Glaciers in the North Cascades” at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 10. Geologist Jon Riedel will speak on the importance of the region’s glaciers and the Glacier Monitoring Program. $30; register at ncascades.org. Also at the institute:
A beginner watercolor class on alpine scenes will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13. $45; register at ncascades.org.
Mukul Soman will present “The Ethical Photographer: A Wildlife Photographer’s Perspective” at 5:30 p.m. March 25. $15; register at ncascades.org.
n United General will hold free virtual training on addressing adverse childhood experiences for those who work with children, at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 10. unitedgeneral.org. Also at United:
Free suicide prevention training will be held online at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 10. unitedgeneral.org
A free, virtual seven-week course for caregivers and youths ages 10 to 14 on strengthening families through communication, connection and stress management, will begin at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 22. unitedgeneral.org
n Whatcom Museum will host Whatcom Community College history instructor Anna Booker, who will present on her grant-funded research project entitled “Situating Ourselves in the Salish Sea,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11. whatcommuseum.org.
n Mount Baker Theatre will host Americana and Celtic group We Banjo 3, livestreaming from Ireland at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13, in honor of Saint Patrick’s Day. $25. mountbakertheatre.com.
n Northwest Yarns in Bellingham will host an online class on repairing knitted fabric at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 14. nwyarns.com
n The Skagit County Historical Museum will hold a “Tiptoe through the Treasures” sale at Skagit City School on Fir Island on April 9-11. Shopping is by reservation only and the system will go live Monday, March 15. skagitcounty.net/museum or 350-466-3365.
n The Koma Kulshan chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society will host a virtual walk in the Sonoran Desert at 7 p.m. March 17, presented by a retired wetland ecologist. Register at wnpskoma.org.
n Hospice of the Northwest will hold a five-week support group over Zoom, “Finding Solace,” beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 18. Call 360-814-5550 to register.
n Friends of Skagit Beaches will host an informational session on the Asian Giant Hornet as part of its winter lecture series. Cassie Cichorz of WSDA will speak on the threat they pose and how to prevent their expansion. The virtual talk will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, March 19, at skagitbeaches.org.
n In celebration of Washington State Parks’ 108th anniversary, all state parks will be free to visit on Friday, March 19.
n The Wings Over Water Birding Festival, held in the Blaine area, will be held March 19-21. Register at wingsoverwaterbirdingfestival.com.
n The Whatcom Humane Society will hold a virtual birdhouse auction March 21-31. Visit whatcomhumane.org.
n Plumeria Breezes Travel of Sedro-Wooley will hold a virtual presentation about traveling with Sea Dream Yachts at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 24. The Zoom link can be found at plumeriabreezestravel.com.
