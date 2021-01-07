Virtual and online-based events have become a key part of the cultural and entertainment landscape in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please send event details, web sites and access instructions to features@skagitpublishing.com.
n The Washington Native Plant Society will feature Fayla Schwartz, PhD., in the virtual seminar “Global Ethnobotany: Plants and People” at 7 p.m. today, Jan. 7. Free. Attend via Zoom at wnps.org/events.
n Anacortes Music Project (AMP) presents its online show “The NeXt Show” on the first Thursday of every month from 7-9 p.m. It’s a live show during which you hear the music and thoughts of artists from Anacortes and beyond, at AnacortesMusicProject.org. The Jan. 7 guest is Gillian Frances.
n Beach 1 Gallery: Woodturners Paul Anderson, Ron Cooper, George Way and Duane Hoekstra plus quilter Valerie Spagnola are featured in January at the Camano Country Club Beach Gallery 1, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island.
n Honey I Shrunk the Art: Through Jan. 17, Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park presents the 32nd annual Small Works show of 40 regional artists. Works include glass, paintings and sculptures. Open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekdays by appointment; 360-387-2759. 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. Visit matzkefineart.com.
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce will host a legislative sendoff via Zoom at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8. This will be an opportunity to hear from local representatives before they go to session in Olympia. mountvernonchamber.com.
n Gray Day Relics will host a decoupage class, which will go over methods and include all materials. Class size is limited and registration is $45. The class will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, at 18600 Main St. in Conway. graydayrelics.com.
n Orca Network’s Ways of Whales Workshop will be held via Zoom from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9. $35. Register at orcanetwork.org.
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce will feature Mitch Britt of Bold Eye Media on how to upgrade your business website and create an optimization plan, at noon Wednesday, Jan. 13, over Zoom. Email jeremy@mountvernonchamber.com for the link.
n The Anacortes AAUW will host “Skagit Valley and Global Seed Production” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14. WSU professor Lindsey J. du Toit, Ph.D will discuss how the majority of beet seeds in the U.S. and 25% of cabbage seeds in the world come from the Skagit Valley. Sign up by emailing nelleadyj@gmail.com.
n Whatcom Museum in Bellingham will host “A History of Dirty Dan Harris,” a presentation of the life of the Fairhaven icon by muralist Lanny Little, via livestream on YouTube at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14. Suggested donation for nonmember attendance: $5.
n Western Washington University, Whatcom READS, Village Books, and Whatcom Libraries will host Northwest poet Robert Lashley at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14. Register at wcls.org.
n Bellingham-based author Becky Mandelbaum joins Village Books in Bellingham in its Virtual Readings Gallery at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14. She will speak with local writer Jessica Gigot about her latest work, “The Bright Side Sanctuary for Animals.” villagebooks.com.
n Friends of Skagit Beaches will host a virtual lecture on seals and sea lions by Dr. Cindy Elliser of Pacific Mammal Research at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15. The Zoom link is at skagitbeaches.org.
n The Dance Studio in Bellingham will present “Saving ChristmasTown,” an original holiday performance filmed in the community, at 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16. Tickets are $16 at mountbakertheatre.com.
n The Pilchuck Audubon Society will hold a free discussion on how to attract birds to your yard and get it certified as a backyard habitat over Zoom at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16. The link can be found on pilchuckaudubon.org.
The organization will also host “Bring on the Birds,” a training session for the 2021 Great Backyard Bird Count for beginners and those looking to brush up on their bird identifying skills. The training will be held virtually at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6. Register at pilchuckaudubon.org.
n Anacortes Public Library will continue with part two of saxophonist Brent Jensen’s celebration of the legendary Paul Desmond, “The Sound of a Dry Martini,” streamed on its Jazz at the Library Anacortes Facebook page at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20.
n Sno-Isle Libraries and WSU Extension Island County will host Dr. Patricia Townsend, a former fashion designer and WSU associate professor, for a lecture on the issue of textile waste and how to make sustainable fashion choices. The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21. Sign up at sno-isle.org.
n Mount Vernon-raised fiction writer Iris Baijing Hubbard will speak about her debut novel “Switched” in an event hosted through eventbrite at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22. Free. Sponsored by Village Books in Bellingham.
n Christianson’s Nursery & Greenhouse will host a free Zoom webinar on terrarium making at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23. Registration is required at christiansonnursery.com.
The nursery will also host “Birds of Winter,” a free virtual class taught by nonprofit founder Jedidiah Holmes. He will teach on the behavior and habitat of Skagit Valley birds during wintertime at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30. Register at christiansonsnursery.com.
n Transition Fidalgo & Friends will hold its annual meeting over Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26. The climate-change-focused nonprofit will host translator Jane Billinghurst, who will speak on forests. transitionfidalgo.org.
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce will hold a virtual award ceremony via Zoom at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27. For more information, email jeremy@mountvernonchamber.com.
n The La Conner Chamber of Commerce will host author and photographer Paul Bannick for a virtual talk on the snowy owl, as part of its La Conner Birding Showcase series. Bannick recently published “Snowy Owl: A Visual History.” The talk will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, via Zoom. Registration is free but limited to the first 100 sign-ups. facebook.com/events/805573336893197.
n The Skagit Watershed Council will host a virtual Illuminight Winter Walk on its Facebook page at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29. The annual event is a celebration of the Skagit Valley’s natural beauty and artistic talents and will feature music, poetry and a luminary art contest.
n WSU Skagit County Extension’s Country Living Expo will be held online Jan. 29-31 featuring over 70 workshops ranging from native trees, wildfire preparation, solar powered water systems, and much more. Registration is $55; students can be sponsored for $10. Tickets: skagit.wsu.edu.
n WSU Skagit County will host a 12-week course on home gardening beginning Feb. 2. The cost is $140 and includes seeds. Partial scholarships are available. More information: extension.wsu.edu.
n Friend of Skagit Beaches’ Winter Lecture Series will feature Jacques White, Ph.D, speaking on challenges to salmon recovery and how Long Live the Kings is working on solutions, at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19. A Zoom link will be put on skagitbeaches.org one week before the event.
n The Oak Harbor Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual awards banquet, “Diamonds in the Rough,” virtually at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26. A silent auction will be held between Feb. 22 and March 1. Participation is free, but a banquet box can be purchased for $50. For more information, email info@oakharborchamber.com.
n The Island County Master Gardener Foundation will host a two-day gardening workshop event on Saturday and Sunday, March 6-7. The event will combine over 25 online workshops with in-person field trips, following COVID-19 guidelines. It will also include Spring Garden Marketplace at Greenbank Farm in Greenbank. whidbeygardening.org.
n Cancer Companions meets the meet the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month via Zoom. This support group is for patients, caregivers, and survivors. Visit www.cancer-companions.org/companion/westminster-presbyterian/ and submit an email address for an invitation to the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.