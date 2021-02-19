Virtual and online-based events have become a key part of the cultural and entertainment landscape in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please send event details, web sites and access instructions to features@skagitpublishing.com.
n Smith & Vallee Gallery in Edison is hosting “Birdland,” a new exhibit featuring bird pieces from over 100 artists, though Feb. 28. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. smithandvalleegallery.com.
n The Lincoln Theatre presents the Sweded Film Festival, an annual compilation of homemade recreations of fan favorites. Tickets are available at lincolntheatre.org. The festival will be available to stream until Thursday, March 4.
n Anacortes Community Theatre presents “A Killer Party: The Murder Mystery Musical,” online at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdaym, Feb. 19-20, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21. Tickets: $15 individuals, $30 family. acttheatre.org.
n Mount Vernon’s LDN Pharmacist and Makers Compounding Pharmacy will sponsor a talk on women’s health and libido at 6 p.m. today, Feb. 18. Register through eventbrite.com.
n A USDA webinar on grants offered through the Community Facilities Rural Community Development Initiative will begin at 11 a.m. today, Feb. 18. Register at burlington-chamber.com.
n The North Cascades Insititute will host “People of the Sacred River: The History of the Upper Skagit,” a webinar from a tribal elder, at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19. $15; register at ncascades.org. Also at the institute:
Molly Hashimoto will present “Green to Gold: Trees of the Cascades in Watercolor,” a virtual presentation of painting techniques of the region’s natural landscape, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. $50; register at ncascades.org.
An introductory class on birdwatching in the lower Skagit Valley will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. $110; register at ncascades.org.
The institute will host “Blue Legacy: The Recent History of Glaciers in the North Cascades” at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 10. Geologist Jon Riedel will speak on the importance of the region’s glaciers and the Glacier Monitoring Program. $30; register at ncascades.org.
A beginner watercolor class on alpine scenes will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13. $45; register at ncascades.org.
n Friend of Skagit Beaches’ Winter Lecture Series will feature Jacques White, Ph.D, speaking on challenges to salmon recovery and how Long Live the Kings is working on solutions, at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19. The Zoom link is available at skagitbeaches.org.
n The Museum of Northwest Art will host local artist Deirdre Czoberek for a mixed media class on sending cards to friends and family at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20. $20. museumofnwart.org.
n Whidbey Playhouse is commemorating Black History Month with a streamed performance of “Having Our Say: The Delany Sisters’ First 100 Years.” Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at showtix4u.com. The show can be streamed any time on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 19-20.
n HomePlace Memory Care in Burlington will host a free webinar on COVID-19 vaccines at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23. Call 360-755-7000 to register.
n Western Washington University will host professor Kathy A. Perkins for a free webinar about Black women in American theatre before 1960, at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24. cfpa.wwu.edu.
n The Salish Sea Stewards Program offered by the Skagit Marine Resources Committee is an opportunity to receive 40 hours of free citizen-science training by local experts in return for a commitment to volunteer for 40 hours. Training will be held on Tuesdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m. via Zoom, from Feb. 23 until June 1. Register at skagitmrc.org.
n The Anacortes Public Library is hosting its third installment of “The Sound of a Dry Martini: Remembering Paul Desmond” as part of its Jazz at the Library series. Saxophonist Brent Jensen will offer insights into Desmond’s life and perform his music at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24. The performance can be watch at the time-of or after the event on the library’s Facebook page.
n Plumeria Breezes Travel of Sedro-Woolley will hold a virtual cruise night on the Mekong River at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24. Access the Zoom link at plumeriabreezestravel.com.
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce will hold a listening session for Latino business leaders to help shape an education program — which will begin in March — at noon Thursday, Feb. 25, in Spanish. Register at mountvernonchamber.com.
n The Snohomish Conservation District is accepting pre-orders for its annual Plant Sale, which will be available for pick-up at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe on Feb. 27-28. theplantsale.org.
n Christianson’s Nursery & Greenhouse will host Claudia Wells for a fruit tree pruning techniques class at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27. Registration is free at christiansonsnursery.com. Also at the nursery:
A free online vermiculture class will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6. Register at christiansonsnursery.com.
John Christianson will speak on rose selection, placement and the flower’s history, in a free webinar at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13. Register at christiansonsnursery.com.
n Helping Hands Food Bank and Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery will host Stuff the Bus, a food drive to help the community, from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at the Cascade Mall in Burlington. The group that brings in the most pounds of nonperishable food will be deemed community champion.
n Soroptomist International of Burlington will hold its Purse Auction in memory of Carol Kirkby and Cheryl Bishop from March 1-6. The auction helps fund the organization’s programs and scholarships. Donations are being accepted. facebook.com/BurlingtonSoroptimists/.
n Island Hospital will host a free virtual session with an expert from Hospice of the Northwest on preparing documents for end-of-life will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 4. islandhospital.org.
An online discussion on grief and loss will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 11. RSVP at islandhospital.org/classes.
n The Penn Cove Musselfest in Coupeville will be held on Saturday and Sunday, March 6-7, featuring festivities, food, boat tours and music. Updates can be found on its Facebook page.
n La Conner Kiwanis and La Conner United will host a Daffodil Fest Bazaar starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6. Kiwanis will sell fresh cut daffodils and smoked salmon at 606 Morris St. in La Conner.
n The Island County Master Gardener Foundation will host a gardening workshop on Saturday and Sunday, March 6-7. The event will combine over 25 online workshops with in-person field trips. whidbeygardening.org.
n Local rock duo The Dolts will perform virtually for the Lincoln Theatre at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 13. The concert will be streamed on Youtube by donation. lincolntheatre.org.
n The Koma Kulshan chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society will host a virtual walk in the Sonoran Desert at 7 p.m. March 17, presented by a retired wetland ecologist. Register at wnpskoma.org.
