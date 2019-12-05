BELLINGHAM — “Wintersong” offers more than rich vocals; it offers reflection on the world and an individual’s place in it.
Bellingham-based women’s choir Vox Pacifica will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at First Congregational Church, 2401 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham. Cost is $15.
Directed by Wendy Bloom, “Wintersong” explores home, peace and connection through the songs and music of Ola Gjeilo, Joan Szymko, Gwyneth Walker and Stephen Paulus. Traditional Hanukkah songs and “Ceremony of Carols” will be performed as well, with a harp accompaniment.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.