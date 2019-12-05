Vox Pacifica
Vox Pacifica

BELLINGHAM — “Wintersong” offers more than rich vocals; it offers reflection on the world and an individual’s place in it.

Bellingham-based women’s choir Vox Pacifica will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at First Congregational Church, 2401 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham. Cost is $15.

Directed by Wendy Bloom, “Wintersong” explores home, peace and connection through the songs and music of Ola Gjeilo, Joan Szymko, Gwyneth Walker and Stephen Paulus. Traditional Hanukkah songs and “Ceremony of Carols” will be performed as well, with a harp accompaniment.

More from this section

Load comments