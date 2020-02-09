The joy and unmistakable cacophony of dozens of combined voices was on full display Tuesday, Feb. 4, as Dr. Adam Burdick led the Skagit Valley Chorale through rehearsals for the group’s upcoming concerts.
The group is celebrating its 36th concert season. Upcoming performances include Celebrating in Song 2020 — “American Journeys II,” on April 25-26, at McIntyre Hall.
For more information, visit www.skagitvalleychorale.org.
photos by Craig Parrish / Skagit Valley Herald
