The Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club will open its doors to the public for an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.

The club has large layouts for N-scale and HO-scale model railroads. Children are encouraged to come and learn about the hobby.

Admission is donation-based, and the money collected is used to develop more layouts for the club.

The Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club is located off Old Highway 99 at 1469 Silver Run Lane.

