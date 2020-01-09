The Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club will open its doors to the public for an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.
The club has large layouts for N-scale and HO-scale model railroads. Children are encouraged to come and learn about the hobby.
Admission is donation-based, and the money collected is used to develop more layouts for the club.
The Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club is located off Old Highway 99 at 1469 Silver Run Lane.
