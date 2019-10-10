Model trains
A HO scale model train crosses over a miniature handmade trestle during an open house at the Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club’s headquarters in Alger.

 Skagit Valley Herald

Locomotive lovers, listen up, there’s a model railroad open house near you.

The Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club is opening its doors to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.

The club has large layouts for N scale and HO scale model railroads, all operational. Children are encouraged to come and learn about the hobby.

Admission is donation based and the money collected is used to develop more layouts for the club.

The Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club is located off of Old Highway 99 at 1469 Silver Run Lane, Alger.

