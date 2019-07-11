BELLINGHAM — Waldo is in hiding again, this time not in the pages of a book, but in the shops of Fairhaven.
All month long, kids, parents and Waldo aficionados of all ages are invited to join the hunt for the man in stripes.
The first step is to look for a Waldo decal on the windows of participating businesses. Next, step inside and let the inner detective take over and find the six-inch cardboard Waldo.
After successfully locating the Waldo, shop employees will stamp the Find Waldo passport (available at Village Books, 1200 11th St., Bellingham). Passports with at least 10 stamps receive a Waldo button, and passports with all the stamps are entered into a drawing for Waldo-related merchandise.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.