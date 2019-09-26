cider
Whidbey Island Cider Festival

COUPEVILLE — Sure, there’s an Oktoberfest celebration every weekend this time of year, but where are all the cider festivals? Whidbey Island, that’s where.

The Whidbey Island Cider Festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Pacific Rim Institute, 180 Parker Road.

Entry is free, but cider tasting tickets can be purchased for $25 and include eight tasting tokens, a commemorative glass and access to the Cider Store where take-home bottles of cider can be purchased.

The festival is open to all ages (with face painting available for kids), but the tasting area is limited to those 21 and older with tickets. No dogs allowed.

More from this section

Load comments