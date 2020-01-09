forest

Wild Things is a weekly event put on through Wild Whatcom that takes children and adults into the forest to discover the wonder of the natural world, and learn a thing or two about the ecosystem.

These sensory-filled adventures meet at 9:30 a.m. each Friday at a different park in Whatcom County. The journey is different each time, but all require sturdy footwear, proper dress for weather and a simple snack to be shared. No pets on the trails.

This month’s adventures are at Lake Padden in Bellingham.

Suggested donation is $5 per person. Find out more at wildwhatcom.org.

