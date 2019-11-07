BELLINGHAM — Businesses and venues in and around downtown will open their doors to all who love to shop and drink wine from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the third annual Holiday Wine Walk.
This night is all about wandering with friends, enjoying sips of nice wines and getting a head start on holiday shopping.
Here’s how it works: Everyone who purchases a ticket ($30 general, $50 VIP) is given 10 tasting tickets, a commemorative cup, a tote bag (complete with coupons) and an event guide. Attendees take to the streets to decide where to go and what to try.
Regional wines will be for sample at boutiques and shops, with many establishments offering select deals and discounts for wine walk participants.
VIP attendees are given everything included with general admission and access to an exclusive reception at Vinostrology, Bellingham’s wine lounge in the center of downtown, as well as a complimentary glass of any wine, popcorn and extra tasting tickets.
Reserve a spot and buy a ticket at donwtonwbellingham.com/events#wine-walk.
