Winter is upon us, and as many places are moving indoors for the winter, it takes a lot more than a snowy forecast to prevent a Farmers Market in Bellingham.
The winter Bellingham Farmers Market is open the third Saturday of January, February and March at the Depot Market Square, 1100 Railroad Ave. The market opens from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.
There will be produce from local vendors, treats, wellness items, street performers and more.
