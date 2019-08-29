World of Outlaws
Charles Biles / Skagit Valley Herald file

ALGER — Careful, rumor has it outlaws are coming to Skagit Valley. That’s right, this weekend the World of Outlaws will be at Skagit Speedway.

The touring series featuring the top sprint car drivers in the world will be kicking up dirt on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 30-31.

The action on the track kicks off at 7 each night. On Saturday, Aug. 31, the fan fest party will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. complete with souvenirs, autographs from drivers, food, live music and more.

Two-day tickets are $54-$74 or $27-$37 for a single-day pass.

