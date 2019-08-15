CAMANO ISLAND — The Camano Island Yacht Club is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a day of fun open to the entire community.

The celebration starts at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the club, 129 N. Sunset Drive, and keeps going until 7 p.m.

While there will be plenty of activities to keep everyone entertained, the big event is Seattle cover band Jr. Cadillac rocking hits from the 1950s and upward.

$40, includes barbecue. Beer and wine available for purchase.

