CAMANO ISLAND — The Camano Island Yacht Club is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a day of fun open to the entire community.
The celebration starts at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the club, 129 N. Sunset Drive, and keeps going until 7 p.m.
While there will be plenty of activities to keep everyone entertained, the big event is Seattle cover band Jr. Cadillac rocking hits from the 1950s and upward.
$40, includes barbecue. Beer and wine available for purchase.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.