Legendary composer, guitarist and irreverent social critic Frank Zappa died in 1993, but there has been a steady stream of posthumous recordings since his passing.
(Evidently, the man had a penchant for recording nearly everything he ever worked on, and it’s said the vault is far from empty.)
If the most recent release, “Frank Zappa — Zappa ‘88: The Last U.S. Show,” is any indication, the level of quality has not subsided — not one little bit.
There’s a great deal of backstory to this recording (and of the 1988 band, Zappa’s last touring unit), a somewhat sordid tale with which Zappa aficionados are quite familiar. In the liner notes “The Best Band You Never Heard in Your Life” (another exemplary recording of this particular group), Zappa wrote that the 1988 band “self-destructed before U.S. audiences in the South, Midwest could hear it perform.”
Even though fans on the East Coast and Europe got to see the band live, this is a travesty on multiple levels, as evidenced by the stellar material on “The Best Band ...,” “Make a Jazz Noise Here,” “Broadway the Hard Way” and selections from the wildly imaginative and disparate “You Can’t Do That On Stage Anymore” series.
Many of the songs on “Zappa ‘88” have been heard in various forms before, but Zappa — always reaching, and clearly not content to repeat the past — put together an ensemble for this tour that was simply flame-throwing. In addition to longtime members (drummer Chad Wackerman, bassist Scott Thunes, keyboardist/vocalist Robert Martin, percussionist Ed Mann and vocalist Ike Willis), Zappa added a staggering five-piece horn section.
The horn players were largely charged with replicating the chops-busting lines and countermelodies that largely made the Zappa legend; the best examples are “Inca Roads,” “Peaches En Regalia” and a toe-curling arrangement of “Stairway to Heaven,” during which Jimmy Page’s timeless solo is played in unison by five horns, roaring over a vaguely country-ish two-beat feel at a breakneck tempo. Astonishing.
There is much to admire amidst all the witty sarcasm (an admittedly acquired taste) and deservedly caustic shots at the era’s fools, thieves and self-righteous sycophants. (Can you imagine the fun Zappa would have had with today’s array of loathsome public figures? The mind boggles.)
The multipart vocal harmonies (by Zappa, Willis and Mike Keneally) are flawless, soulful and innovative, the instrumental features are impressive to say the least, and there are several moments devoted to getting people registered to vote. If there were limitations to Zappa’s brilliance, you won’t find them here.
