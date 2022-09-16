SEATTLE, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Maude's Award Recipients were announced today, honoring three organizations with $25,000 and five Individuals with $5,000 each. Maude's Awards was created in 2019 by Richard Ferry (Cofounder: Korn-Ferry) in honor of his beloved wife of 65 years. In 2013, Maude was diagnosed with dementia. Richard continues the journey to discover and share innovations addressing challenges of persons living with dementia and their care partners. More information here: The Awards – Maude's Awards (maudesawards.org)

