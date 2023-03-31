4-01 teases Mar 31, 2023 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Mount Vernon catcher Maya Justus gets set to apply a tag Thursday to Sedro-Woolley's BriEllen Kononen. Dan Ruthemeyer / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now A farmer works late along Josh Wilson Road. Ray Erps photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PREP ROUNDUPSedro-Woolley softball team rallies for victorySports, A13CLOTHING DRIVEMount Vernon Latinos in Action class holds eventLocal, A4SKAGIT VIEWSUp late working in the Skagit ValleySkagit Living, A8 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Softball Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Now Mount Vernon man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Fate of Sedro-Woolley galvanizing facility rests with hearing examiner Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington Giant Pacific octopus rescued at Bay View State Park Miami Seaquarium announces whale Tokitae is coming back to Salish Sea Tweets by goskagit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.