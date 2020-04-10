Support Local Journalism


In a story headlined “National Guard deployed to Sedro-Woolley” on page A3 of Thursday’s newspaper, the government agency contacted for help by the Helping Hands food bank was incorrect. The agency was the state Department of Agriculture.

A photo caption on page A7 of Sunday’s newspaper incorrectly identified a red-tailed hawk as an osprey.

The newspaper regrets the errors.

