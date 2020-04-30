United Way of Skagit County presents “Team Up — The Virtual Event,” an online evening of entertainment and fundraising at 6 p.m. Friday, May 1.
With the aim of helping to prepare children for success in school and life, scheduled performers include local band Gin Gypsy, jazz singers Joan Penney and Trish Hatley, trivia expert Brad Aslett and magician Brian Ledbetter.
For more information, visit unitedwayskagit.org/team-up or www.youtube.com/watch?v=aZ6jvxODfqA&feature=youtu.be.
