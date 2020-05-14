Even with stay-at-home orders still in place, community members can still take a trip to the past, thanks to the Anacortes Museum.
The museum has a new online video collection, with a mix of archival films and new developed series created by museum staff.
The project started as way to gather together some old footage and give it descriptions and thumbnails, to allow people to search, said museum Docent Corin Noronha.
“Within the catalog, you’ll find a multitude of different archival films from generations past, our concert series featuring local Anacortes musicians “Organ Territory,” the “Artifact 101” series where we explain the importance of various artifacts in our collections, and of course other museum created films including the Bill Mitchell (documentary), the Scott Paper Pulp (documentary), etc,” Noronha wrote in an email.
Noronha said his favorite film in the collection is the new Bill Mitchell documentary, which he created and which debuted in early May, but he also likes “Organ Territory.”
Museum Director Bret Lunsford wrote in an email that the team at the museum is working on digitizing and sharing more films, a project supported by the Anacortes Museum Foundation.
The catalog is available at the Anacortes Museum’s YouTube channel or via the Anacortes Movie Catalog tab at www.anacorteswa.gov/333/Museum.
