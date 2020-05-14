Virtual and online-based events have become a key part of the cultural and entertainment landscape in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Please send event details, web sites and access instructions to features@skagitpublishig.com.
n The Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon presents “Spaceship Earth” through Thursday, May 21. It’s the story of the adventure of eight visionaries who in 1991 spent two years quarantined inside of a self-engineered replica of Earth’s ecosystem called “Biosphere 2,” according to a news release. Details at lincolntheatre.org/film/spaceship-earth.
n The Friends of Skagit Beaches is holding a virtual lectures about subjects relating to Fidalgo Island at least until June 2. On May 19, presenter Neil O’Horan will lead “Birds of the Ship Harbor Interpretive Preserve” about 40 of the 139 species that can be found in one small habitat near the Anacortes ferry terminal.
Find links to lectures at skagitbeaches.org or the Facebook pages for Friends of Skagit Beaches or the Anacortes library.
n A virtual welcome and question-and-answer session for new kindergarten parents in Anacortes is at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The presentation will be recorded. Find the link at the Anacortes School District’s Facebook page.
n The next installment of the Students and Scientist Lecture Series, hosted by the Anacortes School District and the Salish Sea School, is Tuesday, May 19, on the Salish Sea School’s YouTube page. The virtual lecture is free to attend.
n The Anacortes Library hosts weekly virtual events. Virtual storytimes are 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, plus Tuesday Tales at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and pajama storytimes at 6 p.m. Thursdays. Visit the library’s website or Facebook page for more information.
n The Camano Arts Association presents the Camano Studio Tour at camanoarts.org.
With 19 artists taking part, the virtual tour offers a wide array of art media normally available on the tour — watercolor, acrylic, and oil paintings; ceramics, wood furniture, blown glass, mixed media, fused glass, photography, pastels, and graphite drawings among others.
n The Burlington Public Library is expanding its online features and capabilities. For more information, visit burlingtonwa.gov/93/Library.
n New York Times bestselling author Karina Yan Glasser presents an interactive talk and writing lesson to students around the country at 2 p.m. Friday, May 22, presented by the Friends of Skagit Libraries. One patron from each Skagit County library will receive a set of Glaser’s books, attendance not required to win. Information at upperskagitlibrary.org.
n The Burlington Chamber of Commerce presents its Virtual Membership Luncheon 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, May 20. Guest speakers scheduled to appear include Skagit County Commissioner Ron Wesen and Mayor Steve Sexton. RSVP to 360-757-0994, steph@burlington-chamber.com or www.burlington-chamber.com.
