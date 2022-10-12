New survey finds that more than half of Americans agree that public colleges should eliminate degree programs that can be considered "low-value"
SEATTLE, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has recently published its findings from a survey of 1,500 Americans. In this survey, researchers sought to gain a better understanding of how the American public views degree programs that do not typically lead to high-paying jobs, despite their cultural value.
Of the total 1,500 respondents surveyed, 25% said that they believe public colleges should stop offering all low-paying degree programs, while 26% would like them to stop offering some low-paying degrees. Gender studies (38%), art history (30%), religious studies (20%), and ethnic studies (19%) were at the top of respondents' lists of degrees they'd like to see colleges stop offering.
There are just a few areas of study that Americans agree are necessary for students to pursue, even if they do tend to lead to low-paying jobs. The degrees that the fewest number of respondents chose to eliminate included teaching (5%), psychology (5%), and social work (7%).
When asked why they believe that colleges should stop offering certain degree programs, 56% of respondents said they are a waste of students' money, 46% say these programs take advantage of students, and 38% said it is better for society if students study more practical fields.
Additionally, more than four in ten respondents agree in most or all cases that students in low-paying degree programs shouldn't qualify for federal financial aid. 54% of this group say this is because these students are unlikely to repay any loans they receive, and 50% say it's a waste of federal dollars.
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides that include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships, and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
