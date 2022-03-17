WASHINGTON, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of World Water Day (22 March), five trailblazing projects aiming to prevent the devastating impacts of microplastic pollution have won $525,000 as part of Conservation X Lab's (CXL), a tech company working to address conservation issues, Microfiber Innovation Challenge.

The winners beat competition from 19 countries for their solutions to prevent shedding of microfibers that are shed into water systems when synthetic fabrics are washed.

"These five worthy winners share a revolutionary potential to protect planetary health and stop the harm from microplastic pollution on ecosystems and human health," said Alex Dehgan, CEO of Conservation X Labs. "These tiny plastics are found in our drinking water, the food we eat and even the air we breathe."

The winners:

Scientists are beginning to understand the scale of the problem microplastic pollution poses. Around two million tonnes of microfibers are released into the ocean every year. Microfibers have been detected at the top of Mount Everest as well as in animals living in the deepest part of the ocean. The ubiquity of microfibers means it is estimated we each consume a credit card's worth of plastic every week.

