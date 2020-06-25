The annual Stanwood Summer Concerts will be drive-in this summer. The first concert is from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, June 27, featuring the Chris Eger Band.
The concert will take place in west Stanwood, in the parking lot on the corner of 101st Ave and 271st Ave NW.
Vehicles will be spaced 6 feet apart, and organizers ask that visitors wear a mask if they get out of their car. There will be a donation bin to collect food for the Stanwood Camano Food Bank.
Crab Dash Fun Run goes virtual
This year’s Crab Dash fundraiser for Camano Center is virtual. Participants run or walk 5K or 10K anywhere, including outside or on a treadmill, then post pictures to social media or via texts. Runners will share timed results online.
This virtual event offers real swag: Crab Dash T-shirt, snack bars, a Crab Dash race bib and coupons. Entry fee is $25. Deadline is June 26. Information: camanocenter.org
