Early Bird tickets are now on sale for Drive-In Music Live, a concert series planned for several shows in August at Skagit County Fairgrounds.
The concerts are set for Aug. 7-8, 14-15 and 21-22, according to a news release. The shows are each scheduled for 7 p.m.
Tickets ($30-$120) went on sale on June 30 and will be available through July 8 at DriveInMusicLive.com.
“We are following all CDC and state guidelines, which means a mask is mandatory and must be worn at all times,” according to the release. “Enjoy the music live on stage at a safe and responsible distance.
“This concept will allow fans to see live music with drive-in style admission to keep social distancing measures active.”
Bands scheduled to perform include Petty Fever and The Fantasy Band (Aug. 7-8), “Country Night @ the Drive-In” with Aaron Crawford and The Lowdown Drifters (Aug. 14-15); and Creedence Revelation featuring Randy Linder (Aug. 21-22), with an opening band to be announced.
